The Good Stuff: Explore Shades Sunglasses’ new Baton Rouge location, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Shades Sunglasses has been in Baton Rouge at Perkins Rowe for nine years. Customers are encouraged to check out their new location across from Peregrin’s. Shades in Baton Rouge still offers the same great products and services with an even bigger and better selection.

Shades Sunglasses invites customers to shop at their Baton Rouge store and also explore their other 10 stores across the Southeast. Shoppers can visit the stores in Lafayette or Orange Beach while on vacation, and there will soon be a new location in Covington, LA. For more details, customers can check out their website.

