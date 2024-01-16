The Good Stuff: Be your own muse, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Discover Muse Aesthetics, a boutique medical spa in Perkins Rowe where art meets science in the pursuit of timeless beauty. Meet owners Kristi Muse and Kiara Whitfield, twin sisters and nurse practitioners. With a deep understanding of medical aesthetics and a passion for ongoing education, the team stays at the forefront of the industry’s latest advancements and techniques. Elevate your aesthetic journey with injectables, lasers, HydraFacial, RF microneedling, weight loss injections, skincare and so much more. “Be Your Own Muse” and book your appointment today. 

