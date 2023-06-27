Stress Solutions: Effective boundaries, sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center | By Sponsored Content -

Stress is one of the biggest mental health triggers we see at Refinery. Aside from outsourcing, creating healthy rhythms, and maximizing downtime, we love helping clients learn to implement and enforce healthy boundaries.

For a professional, boundaries may focus on specifying work hours, prioritizing personal time, and differentiating between important vs. urgent tasks. For mothers, boundaries may focus on daily rhythms that allocate time to fitness and physical health, errands, work obligations, and child-related duties.

The specific boundary isn’t the key here, but getting comfortable setting and consistently sticking to whatever boundaries are set.

Refinery Counseling Center is a boutique mental health counseling group serving individuals, families and couples.