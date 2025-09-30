Staying ahead in breast cancer screening: What every woman should know | By Sponsored Content -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and The Baton Rouge Clinic is committed to empowering women with the latest information to protect their health. Dr. Everett Bonner Jr., a breast surgeon at the clinic, shares important updates on breast cancer screening guidelines, with a special focus on the role of breast density and advanced imaging.

Mammograms: The gold standard – with new considerations

For years, annual mammograms have been the cornerstone of early breast cancer detection. “Mammograms remain the gold standard and should be done every year,” says Dr. Bonner.

Early detection through mammography has led to a 91 percent survival rate for all stages of breast cancer, with cure rates for early-stage cancers reaching as high as 98-99 percent.

However, recent updates in screening guidelines now recognize that not all women face the same risks. One key factor is breast density.

“Dense breast tissue, especially in younger women, can obscure mammogram images and make it harder to detect abnormalities,” Dr. Bonner explains. In fact, breast density is now considered a risk factor for breast cancer.

Dense breasts: Why additional imaging matters

Women with dense breasts or those at higher risk may need more than just a standard mammogram. “For these patients, we recommend additional imaging such as ultrasounds or MRIs,” says Dr. Bonner.

These advanced tools can help “see through” dense tissue, catching cancers that might otherwise be missed. Importantly, these imaging methods complement mammograms – they do not replace them.

Dr. Bonner emphasizes the importance of discussing breast density and risk factors with your physician or a breast specialist. While primary care providers play a crucial role in women’s health, breast surgeons can offer additional specialized guidance for those with unique risk factors or questions about advanced screening options.

A life-saving difference

The impact of these updated guidelines is clear. Dr. Bonner recalls a recent case: “A 40-year-old woman with extremely dense breasts had her first mammogram, which recommended an ultrasound. The ultrasound revealed a small, early-stage cancer that the mammogram missed. Thanks to additional imaging, we caught it early and provided curative treatment.”

Take charge of your health

Dr. Bonner’s advice is clear: “Know your risk factors, talk to your doctor about breast density and never skip your annual mammogram.”

Early detection saves lives. Schedule your screening today at The Baton Rouge Clinic, 7373 Perkins Road, and take the first step toward peace of mind. To make an appointment or for more information, visit online at batonrougeclinic.com or call 225.246.9240.