Start your holiday shopping off right at D’s Garden Center, sponsored by D’s Garden Center

D’s Garden Center is a family-operated plant nursery that offers the highest quality selection of flowers, Christmas trees, and all your garden decoration needs. Join them at open house for a first look at what’s in stock this holiday season! Fresh-cut Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, décor, and more. Complimentary mimosas and charcuterie cups will be served while supplies last. Delivery services will be offered to bring holiday cheer to you!

Pecue open house is on November 11 from 10 am –5 pm

Government open house is on November 18 from 10 am-10 pm.

Make the holidays merry and spruce up your home this holiday season with D’s Garden Center. Click here for more information!