[Sponsored] What’s in Store: George Bass

George Bass features an edited collection of the best in men’s clothing and accessories. From custom tailored to off the rack, you’ll find several collections exclusive to the Baton Rouge location. Find your fit in impeccably tailored and custom clothing from brands like Kiton, Isaia, Sartorio and Samuelsohn. Keep it casual in sportswear and outerwear from Brunello Cucinelli, Herno, Fideli, Hamilton, PT05, Incotex and Peter Millar. Shop shoes from Edward Green, Gravati, Alden and On-Swiss Engineering. You can even get personal grooming products from Aesop and Creed.