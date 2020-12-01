[Sponsored] What’s in Store: Eggie Salon Studio

Rachel has spent years building a high energy salon with the feel of a social setting that’s both relaxing and luxurious. Especially in the new space, clients won’t want to leave. Her vision wasn’t only for the overall salon aesthetic, but more about the experience she wants to provide her clients. Rachel’s calling wasn’t just to open a salon and be behind the chair, but to help grow stylists and give them the opportunity to be successful and independent doing what they love to do. She empowers stylists by not only teaching them cut and coloring techniques, but also improving their business and marketing skills.