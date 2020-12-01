[Sponsored] What’s in Store: Eggie Salon Studio
PROPRIETOR:
Rachel Eggie
SPECIALTY:
Color, cuts and extensions
LOCAL SINCE:
2016 solo stylist | 2019 expanded team | 2020 opened new salon
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
Eggie Salon Studio is a high end hair salon offering an exceptional guest experince in a luxury salon with one-of-a-kind hair products by Kevin Murphy and Hot Tools.
THE DIFFERENCE:
Rachel has spent years building a high energy salon with the feel of a social setting that’s both relaxing and luxurious. Especially in the new space, clients won’t want to leave. Her vision wasn’t only for the overall salon aesthetic, but more about the experience she wants to provide her clients. Rachel’s calling wasn’t just to open a salon and be behind the chair, but to help grow stylists and give them the opportunity to be successful and independent doing what they love to do. She empowers stylists by not only teaching them cut and coloring techniques, but also improving their business and marketing skills.
THE LATEST:
The new salon opened in late November and Eggie Salon Studio will host a grand opening party in early 2021.
