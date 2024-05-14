Incorporate stone into your home effortlessly | By Sponsored Content -

Menzie Stone Company can bring your vision for your home to life.

Founded in 1955, Menzie Stone Company is a premier provider, fabricator, and installer of natural and manufactured stone in the southeast Louisiana and Mississippi region. With more than 30 professionals on staff and 40 years of combined experience, Menzie Stone Company is dedicated to making your residential or commercial project dreams a reality.

“We have the experience, we have state-of-the-art machinery, and we have very knowledgeable staff,” says Ryan Kennedy, president of Menzie Stone Company. “We have people who have 10 to 20 years of experience doing this, and we are always learning about the next material.”

The kitchen is often the first room that comes to mind when considering how stone can be incorporated into your home, but Menzie Stone Company project designers have expanded far beyond transforming just the countertops. Swap out subway tile backsplashes for an eye-catching full stone slab backsplash using the same stone or one that compliments your countertops for a luxury look or introduce a waterfall slab edge to your kitchen island for a seamless expanse of stone.

Outside of the kitchen, a stone slab can create a perfect centerpiece in your living space when installed as a fireplace surround or accent wall. Add LED lighting to highlight the stone and bring warmth to the space.

Update your bathroom into a true spa-like experience with a stone slab shower. Menzie Stone Company can create custom tile mosaics that capture your personal style in a shower, bathroom floor, or even poolside.

Whatever your vision may be, the process begins in the 5,000-square-foot Menzie Stone Company showroom in Baton Rouge. From granite and marble to quartzite, the possibilities can be overwhelming. That’s why Menzie’s expert team guides you through the entire process, using state-of-the-art Slabsmith Technology to give you a preview of the finished product based on the chosen stone and your space’s measurements.

“We’re a one-stop shop for not only countertops, but all of your stone material needs,” Kennedy says. “Whether it’s for a regular project with counters, or if it’s for specialty tops, wall applications, or showers, we handle it all from the design all the way through the installation.”

Menzie Stone Company’s exceptional service doesn’t end after the project is completed. The company is also on hand for resealing, restoring, or even repairing previous installations such as countertops or stone tiles that show signs of wear and tear.

Ready to explore the possibility of stone in your home? Get started by visiting the Menzie Stone Company’s showroom at 16575 Commercial Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

