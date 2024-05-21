High-quality, customizable pieces for every patio and porch | By Sponsored Content -

Many people know Bassett Furniture as a trusted source for high-quality home furniture and accessories. What they often don’t realize is that the store also has an extensive collection of outdoor furniture.

For those looking to spruce up their back porches or give their patios an entirely new look this summer, Bassett offers a wide range of pieces — along with unmatched customer service — to fit the bill.

Jordan Long, general manager of Bassett’s locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, says the store showcases outdoor furniture from several vendors. That means there are many products to choose from to suit any size space, any decorating taste and any budget.

“Bassett itself makes an outdoor line,” Long says. “It’s really well-made furniture that is available with the same customizable options as their indoor furniture, still proudly made in America.”

For an even wider range of products, Long likes to point customers to pieces made by a company called POLYWOOD.

“They have a fantastic 20-year warranty and their products are also made in the USA,” he says. “POLYWOOD offers dozens of different styles, finishes and their frames are made of sustainably sourced recycled plastics — perfect for the harsh climate of South Louisiana. Whether you just need a couple of rocking chairs for the front porch, chaise lounges for the pool, or complete outdoor dining and living room, POLYWOOD offers it all at a great value.”

Sometimes it can be hard to decide which items will work the best on a particular patio, porch or other outdoor space. Long suggests taking some photos of the area before coming in to the store to look at furniture and other décor.

“It is also very helpful if you have an idea of what you’ll be using your space for,” he says. Setting up an area for outdoor cooking and dining is a much different project than creating a space with lots of comfy seating for relaxing and chatting.

Still need help? Bassett offers complimentary design services to take the guesswork out of choosing outdoor furniture.

“Our designers can bring samples, take measurements and see what they can do to maximize the space and pick the color palettes to make it cohesive,” he says. “We’ve helped our clients with patios to camps and everything in between.”

Regardless of whether you take a do-it-yourself approach or bring in the pros for guidance, Long says creating a welcoming, thoughtfully decorated outdoor space can bring a lot of value and enjoyment to a home.

“A lot of people put time and effort into the interiors of their homes but tend to overlook their outdoor spaces,” he says. “We really want our clients to be able to enjoy every aspect of their home. Our main goal is to help create comfortable and functional spaces, both inside and out, so they can effortlessly enjoy the company of friends and family.”

