How one doctor assesses his patients to relieve their pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Low back pain is amazingly prevalent, but no two patients are exactly the same. That’s why when a patient visits Dr. Chambliss Harrod at The Spine Center, his goal is always for the patient to leave his office understanding what’s causing their pain and what the treatment options involve.

“My patient care philosophy is one patient at a time,” Dr. Harrod says. “In the hubbub

of our daily lives, whether we’re doctors or we’re patients, we’re all very busy. When I walk through the door, my thought is that I want the patient to truly understand what’s wrong with them.”

Dr. Harrod takes the time to listen carefully to patients about their unique challenges. He reviews what may be abnormal during an exam and shows them their X-rays, MRI results or other imaging so they can clearly see what’s going on. Then, he explains the patient’s treatment options in language that’s easy to understand. “We want to empower them with knowledge and understanding, allowing them to actively participate in their healthcare’s shared-decision making,” Dr. Harrod says.

If a patient is a good fit for specialized treatment, they can trust Dr. Harrod’s expertise in laser spine surgery, robotic minimally invasive spine surgery, endoscopic procedures and robotic spine surgery.