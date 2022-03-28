MarketWatch: South Haven, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

South Haven, Denham Springs

Located in Denham Springs off of Walker South Road is the South Haven community. Alvarez Construction will be your new home builder for the 4th phase of this community.

Offering 9 floor plans that range from 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and starting at 1,600 Sq Ft and up. South Haven will have 73 homesites as well as a community pond with a fishing pier off of Parkway Drive.

All homes include:

— A WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera.

— WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector.

— WiFi-enabled thermostat with moisture controls and filtration system.

— Three months of alarm monitoring.

Near South Haven, you will find plenty of shopping, restaurants, and great activities!

Want to spend a Saturday morning golfing? Greystone Country Club is right down the road. Also, there is a Neighborhood Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Bass Pro Shops located near this community right off of the I-12 exit. You can also find great dining options, such as Bonta De Forno Ristorante, Takumi Hibachi Sushi and Bar, or Sarita’s Grill and Cantina. Looking for a fun activity to do with the whole family? Urban Air Adventure Park is also located down the street!

No matter what you are looking for, South Haven has a lot to offer homebuyers! Contact 225-224-8639 for more information.

