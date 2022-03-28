MarketWatch: South Haven, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

South Haven, Denham Springs
Located in Denham Springs off of Walker South Road is the South Haven community. Alvarez Construction will be your new home builder for the 4th phase of this community.
Offering 9 floor plans that range from 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and starting at 1,600 Sq Ft and up. South Haven will have 73 homesites as well as a community pond with a fishing pier off of Parkway Drive.
All homes include:
— A WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera.
— WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector.
— WiFi-enabled thermostat with moisture controls and filtration system.
— Three months of alarm monitoring.
Near South Haven, you will find plenty of shopping, restaurants, and great activities!
Want to spend a Saturday morning golfing? Greystone Country Club is right down the road. Also, there is a Neighborhood Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Bass Pro Shops located near this community right off of the I-12 exit. You can also find great dining options, such as Bonta De Forno Ristorante, Takumi Hibachi Sushi and Bar, or Sarita’s Grill and Cantina. Looking for a fun activity to do with the whole family? Urban Air Adventure Park is also located down the street!
No matter what you are looking for, South Haven has a lot to offer homebuyers! Contact 225-224-8639 for more information.
- The Canary plan is a single-story, split 3 bed 2 bath with an open living area. The living area offers a spacious open area with 12’ high ceilings. The living room is open to a dining area, which is open to the spacious kitchen. Walking in from the 2 car garage is a nook that can be multipurpose and the utility room. The owner’s suite has windows to the backyard, ensuite attached bath with double vanities, walk-in shower, separate garden tub, WC, and spacious walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share bathroom 2 there is also a linen closet located right outside the bathroom.
- The Condor plan is a single-story, 4 bed 3 bath with an open living area. The living area offers a spacious open area with 12’ high ceilings. The living room is open to a dining area and the kitchen, which has a breakfast area attached to it. Walking in from the 2 car garage is the utility room and a linen closet. The owner’s suite has windows to the backyard, ensuite attached bath with double vanities, walk-in shower, separate garden tub, WC, and spacious walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 has its own bathroom with a linen closet located right outside the room. Bedrooms 3 and 4 will share the other bathroom.
- The Finch is a single-story, 3 bed 2 bath with an office and an open living area. The living area offers an open and spacious living area with 12’ high ceilings. The living room is open to a dining area and the kitchen, which has a breakfast space attached to it. Walking in from the 2 car garage you will see the bathroom that will be shared between bedrooms 2 and 3. Located off the living room and dining room are the office and the utility room, there is also a linen closet outside the utility room. The owner’s suite has windows to the backyard, an ensuite attached bathroom with double vanities, a walk-in shower, a separate garden tub, WC, and a spacious walk-in closet. The home also features two linen closets and a utility room off the living room.
- The Ibis is a single-story, 3 bed 3 bath with an office and an open living area. The living area offers an open and spacious living area with 12’ high ceilings. The living room is open to a dining area and the kitchen, which has a breakfast space attached to it. Walking in from the 2 car garage you will find the utility room as well as the bathroom that will be shared by bedrooms 2, 3, and 4. Bedroom 4 will be at the front of the home right off the living room. The owner’s suite has windows to the backyard, an ensuite attached bathroom with double vanities, a walk-in shower, a separate garden tub, WC, and a spacious walk-in closet.
- The Starling is a single-story split 4 bed 2 bath with an open living area. The living area offers a spacious open area with 12’ high ceilings. The living room is open to a dining area, which is open to the spacious kitchen that has a breakfast space attached to it. Walking in from the 2 car garage you will find the utility room, bedroom 3, and the bathroom that will be shared between bedrooms 2 and 3. Bedroom 2 is located off the living room. The owner’s suite has windows to the backyard, an ensuite attached bathroom with double vanities, a walk-in shower, a separate garden tub, WC, and a spacious walk-in closet.
- Alvarez Construction builds, lives and is active in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. For 30 years, our family has been building homes for Louisiana residents and their families. Our family works hard to maintain the standards that have built our reputation over the years. Whether you are relocating, buying your first home, or simply in the market for a new one, our family wants to build it for you!
