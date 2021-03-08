MarketWatch: South Creek, sponsored be Alvarez Construction

South Creek, Denham Springs

South Creek is a community exclusively built by Alvarez Construction Company in Denham Springs near Greyston Golf and Country Club on Wax Rd near Hwy 16. This single entry/exit neighborhood includes 103 homesites, some private waterfront, curb and gutter. Prices starting in the $274,000s.

South Creek’s location in the heart of Livingston parish provides convenience and accessibility to area attractions, dining and shopping. Residents enjoy the community’s amenities like the beautiful park green areas and the fact that all homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring are included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Contact 225-224-8639 for more information.

.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

536 Warbler Crossing

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

225-296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.