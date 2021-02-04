MarketWatch: Luxury estate on Perkins Road, sponsored by ReMax Real Estate

Location, luxury, and owner financing!

Beautiful estate sprawling 3.56 acres off Highland Road, conveniently south of Bluebonnet, close to I-I0 and Country Club of Louisiana.

The long driveway welcomes you home to fresh paint inside and out, recently renovated baths, solid marble counter tops, new porcelain tiles in kitchen, breakfast, hall and all baths. Also, new tiles in front and back areas as well as around the pool areas and new covered addition. You’ll love the outdoor/bath/barbecue area with shower and toilet.

Working or entertaining, this home has plenty of space for everyone. The family room is spacious, with a fireplace and unbelievable office/media room area with additional fireplace and custom cabinets.

The kitchen/breakfast and separate dining areas have beautiful views of the pool and yard. Kitchen has a large slab granite island, two new dishwashers and lots of custom cabinets.

The master suite has a newly renovated master bath and custom closet. Large extra bedrooms with their own private renovated baths, walk-in closets, and balcony views. As a Bonus, full size generator for the whole house.

Click here to learn more or call Carolyn Webber to schedule a showing at (225) 907-7166.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

