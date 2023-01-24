MarketWatch: An extraordinary midcentury modern retreat, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate

This home is an extraordinary midcentury modern retreat in quiet, countrylike setting with convenience of city living.

This architecturally unique four-bedroom home with three and a half baths offers a versatile, open floor plan is situated on 2.13 fenced acres, with the rear of the property bordering a swamp area for total privacy.

As one enters the front foyer, the living room to the left features bookcases, a vaulted ceiling with stained beams, painted brick walls and a wall of windows overlooking the front yard.

The galley kitchen features a double sink, granite countertops, electric cooktop, wall oven, microwave and white cabinets.

The oversized den is a retreat, with a fireplace, white painted vaulted ceiling with beams, rich cherry wood paneling, windows/doors allowing views of pool and sloping rear yard, and a long breakfast bar with elongated pass through opening to kitchen. An updated guest bath is convenient and can accommodate a tub if desired to convert it into a fourth full bath.

The master bedroom en suite offers a wall of closets and built-ins, a bay window sitting area, and an updated adjoining bath with walk-in tile shower and double vanities with mirrored wall.

An adjacent bedroom has been converted into a dressing area and closet with vanity, drawers, mirrored cabinets and a freestanding island with pull out bins. Two additional bedrooms each provide a private bath.

A heat pump services the air conditioning and heating system. Enjoy an in-ground fiberglass pool with cool decking, waterfall and a professionally built retaining wall.

