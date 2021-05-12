MarketWatch: CRAFT Realty, The Settlement at Willow Grove [Sponsored]

CRAFT Realty, The Settlement at Willow Grove

The Settlement at Willow Grove is a neighborhood located on Perkins Road developed by Richard Carmouche. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and cabana, amphitheater, fishing ponds and a growing number of restaurants and shops. There are several green spaces, walking trails and the neighborhood offers up a unique mix of architecture with condos, townhomes, homes on standard sized lots and estate sized lots.

Brandon Craft (Craft Homes) began building custom homes in the neighborhood in 2012. To date, he has built Upwards of 30 homes in the neighborhood and is currently working on a custom home on Willow Garden Lane. One of our own Craft Realty Realtors even lives in the neighborhood!

Today, Craft Realty is offering 3 beautiful homes for sale in the 112-acre neighborhood. If you are looking to build a home, there are 16 lots available ranging from $160,000 – $435,000. Click each to learn more: 7449 Settlers Circle, 7760 Settlers Circle , 7766 Lanes End.

In 2012, when the neighborhood was just starting to receive traction, Baton Rouge residents were getting excited about living in a mixed-use neighborhood with commercial amenities in the front like restaurants, and businesses that serve the community. About 4 years ago, when the restaurants began to open, it was easily the hottest subdivision in town. With an Evolve Studio gym, Rev Coffee Lab and much more, the neighborhood truly is a settlement.

Located in the heart of Baton Rouge on Perkins Road between Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane, Willow Grove’s location and proximity to town makes it a successful experience for the residents to be close to everything. Values of the homes have continued to rise making it an opportunity for residents to sell or buy another home in the neighborhood with positive property values.

