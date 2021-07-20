MarketWatch: Cheval Trails, by Alvarez Construction

Cheval Trails – Alvarez Construction

New Subdivision in Zachary LA: Cheval Trails is an exclusive Alvarez Construction Company community located in Zachary on Hwy 964 and 1/2 mile South of Coppermill Country Club. There are 300 homesites connected with green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter. Private community pool and cabana for residents’ enjoyment. Also, enjoy a community pier and pond with resident access. A unique roundabout entrance with a main boulevard graces this community. Cheval Trails is a short 20-minute drive to downtown Baton Rouge and major dining and attractions.

All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat with moisture controls. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Construction begins soon, reserve your lot today! Call 225-224-8639.

.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

536 Warbler Crossing

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

[225] 296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.