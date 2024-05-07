Market Watch: Introducing a new haven of luxury living, sponsored by Highlake

Introducing Highlake, a collection of one-acre, estate-sized residential homesites nestled serenely off historic Highland Road. Embracing the essence of luxury living, Highlake offers a blend of privacy and community.

This development is envisioned with large, custom homes featuring timeless designs, boasting elegant outdoor living areas and mature landscaping.

Highlake invites you to experience a lifestyle of refined sophistication amidst the timeless allure of its prestigious location. Be one of the first to discover this exceptionally rare opportunity in Baton Rouge. Contact a Highlake representative today at 225-240-7024 to reserve your exclusive, one-acre lot.

Images provided are for reference and illustrative purposes only.

