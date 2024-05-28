Market Watch: Baton Rouge’s newest premier residential development, sponsored by Highlake

Unveiling Highlake: A serene community of spacious one-acre residential lots, charmingly positioned along the historic Highland Road. With limited availability of only 18 lots, Highlake embodies luxury living, tailored for those seeking ample space, exclusivity, and a harmonious community atmosphere.

This upcoming development is planned to be ready for home construction this summer. Highlake envisions magnificent custom homes adorned with timeless designs, boasting sophisticated outdoor living areas and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Highlake invites you to experience a lifestyle of refined sophistication amidst the charming allure of its prestigious location. Don’t miss your chance to secure this exceptionally rare opportunity in Baton Rouge. Reserve your exclusive one-acre lot today by contacting a Highlake representative at 225-240-7024.

Images provided are for reference and illustrative purposes only.

