Looking for buzzworthy literary gifts? Here’s what’s trending now, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Books make great gifts for all ages on your list, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is in the know on all the buzziest titles to make shopping easier.

One book getting a ton of attention is Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, where Matthew Perry, the beloved star of the TV series Friends, takes readers behind the scenes of the hit sitcom and his struggles with addiction. Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry, is also receiving a lot of buzz as the former first lady follows up her #1 bestselling memoir Becoming. Also look for the two-volume set The Passenger and Stella Maris by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy.