Learn more, love more: How to get the most from an art exhibit [Sponsored]

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

When touring exhibits like the River center’s, A Different View—where Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel has been masterfully replicated to be viewed up close at ground level—you don’t want to miss the opportunity to experience it. Enjoy these exhibits more by exploring other avenues like the art of architecture, or the history of the chapel’s ceiling or even by taking a tour the food of Italy.

Art appreciation happens both kinetically and interactively. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library curates spaces that encourage art and partners with local organizations to build an awareness that supports local artists, always expanding access to the arts in general.

Get your tickets to experience all the wonderful exhibits coming to Baton Rouge, and let the Library enhance your experiences.



ALL YOU NEED IS YOUR LIBRARY CARD:

At the Library, there are both physical and virtual spaces for the community to experience and interact with artistic content and programs or even to create their own art. Access the Library’s trove of resources related to art trends, art history, museum studies and more. The Digital Library lets you take a deep dive from anywhere—from world-renowned icons to lesser-known gems—as well as its books, online classes, reference materials, and other resources.

Library reference services are free and available to help.

—Assistance with researching works in the Museum’s permanent collection.

—Bibliographic or historic information about specific artists or periods.

—Information about upcoming exhibitions.

—Other art-related inquiries.

The Digital Library makes learning happen wherever you are.

Great Courses:

—How to Look at and Understand Great Art

—Renaissance: The Transformation of the West

CreativeBug Online Art Courses:

—Oil Painting 101

—Everyday Sketching

—Advanced Acrylic Painting

—Watercolor Workshop

Udemy Courses:

—Learn to Paint with Impact

—Art for Beginners & Kids: 8 Drawing & Mixed-Media Projects

—Beginners Watercolor

—Portrait Drawing Fundamentals Made Simple

—The Complete Drawing Masterclass: From Beginner to Advanced

—ProCreate Masterclass: How to Draw and Paint on iPad Course

—Art History Renaissance to 20th Century

LinkedIn Learning courses and course playlists:

—Drawing Foundations

—21 Day Drawing Challenge

—Painting Foundations

—Learning Digital Painting

Eat your way through Italy from the comfort of your own kitchen by visiting the Italy page on A to Z World Food, full of recipes and food culture. Or learn some Italian basics with Mango Languages & Pronunciator.

Overdrive/Libby non-fiction eBooks:

—Michelangelo and the Pope’s Ceiling by Ross King

—The Lost Battles:Leonardo, Michelangelo, and the Artistic Duel That Defined the Renaissance by Jonathan Jones

—Michelangelo’s Notebooks The Drawing, Notes, Poetry, and Letters of the Great Master by Carolyn Vaughan

—The Sistine Secrets: Michelangelo’s Forbidden Messages in the Heart of the Vatican by Benjamin Blech

PressReader art and Italy resources:

—American Fine Art Magazine

—The Artist

—Art Tour international

—All About Italy

—Leisure Painter

Kanopy Documentaries:

—Exhibition on Screen: Michelangelo

—Michelangelo: Artist and Man

Outside the Digital Library:

—Take a virtual tour of the Sistine Chapel.

—Virtual exhibit through Google Arts and Culture.