It's laser season! Here's why skin lasers are recommended for the winter months

The colder months may bring a chill to the air, but they also usher in the perfect opportunity to indulge in rejuvenating laser treatments that will bring a glow to your skin even in the coldest season. At Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care, the team of highly skilled treatment providers meet with you one-on-one to develop a customizable treatment plan based on your specific skincare needs. Here’s why it’s the perfect time to schedule a consultation at LAS.

Laser treatments are most effective when a patient has been free from sun exposure for several weeks and plans to avoid being in the direct sun for a few weeks after treatment. This can be difficult during the summer months. During the winter months, however, the sun’s UV rays aren’t as strong, and people also tend to be home from their vacations and not spending much time around the pool.

LAS, which employs four licensed medical estheticians and two nurse practitioners, offers a range of face and body treatments including laser skin rejuvenation treatments using the most advanced laser technology developed by Sciton. All treatments are customizable, and may include a combination of Sciton’s BBL, Halo and Moxi lasers.

To ensure the most effective treatment for your skin’s particular needs, LAS offers complimentary consultations before scheduling a treatment. “We’re results driven, but also safety focused,” says family nurse practitioner Chelsea Commander.

What to know about Sciton’s laser treatments:

BBL – BroadBand Light, or BBL, is the gold standard of treating skin conditions associated with aging, sun damage and acne. This versatile laser effectively targets unwanted brown and red pigment areas including freckles, age spots, cherry angiomas, and rosacea, as well as dull complexion, acne and appearance of skin laxity.

BBL works on most skin types and requires no anesthetic prior to treatment. Treatment time is between 10 and 20 minutes, and there is no downtime. Winter is an ideal time for BBL treatments as exposure to the sun is minimized, reducing the risk of post-treatment pigmentation.

Moxi – For those seeking a gentle yet impactful treatment, Moxi works wonders in improving skin texture, minimizing fine lines and promoting collagen production. It’s also safe for treating melasma. Moxi treatment times are also brief, around eight to 10 minutes. A topical anesthetic is applied prior to treatment.

Moxi’s fractional non-ablative technology allows for a swift recovery (makeup can be worn 24 hours after treatment), making it a convenient choice for a radiant complexion that glows even in the harshest winter light. Noticeable results can be seen in five to seven days.

Halo – Combining ablative and non-ablative wavelengths, Halo effectively addresses fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, scar revisions and more. Treatment time is a little longer – between 15 to 30 minutes – and downtime is three to five days. A topical anesthetic is applied prior to treatment. Noticeable results appear in just one week.

Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care is conveniently located near Interstate 10 at 16158 Airline Highway, Suite 102, in Prairieville. Call 225.636.2603 or visit louisianaaesthetics.com to schedule a consultation.