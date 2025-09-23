Inside the library’s fund balance and services, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

|
By
-

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library maintains a $60 million fund balance to support operations, capital improvements, and future needs. The November 15, 2025, tax renewal proposes continuing the current 11.1-mill rate, with 8.3 mills dedicated to Library services. These funds cover all hours at every Library location and support a variety of programs, collections, and community resources. The fund balance also preserves the Capital Improvements Plan and helps cover operational and insurance costs in the future. Under this renewal, residents will continue paying the same millage as in previous years, while Library funding remains consistent.

