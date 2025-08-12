Hollydays 2025 brings gifts, glamour, and giving back, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge

The 2025 Hollydays Market, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, offers more than festive shopping. It’s an opportunity to support meaningful community impact. Proceeds help fund local initiatives including the Diaper Bank, Painted Playground, and StoryTime in the Garden.

Held October 16–18 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, the event features general shopping, exclusive preferred shopping hours, and special events like Ladies Night Out and  Silent Auction, Hollydays Spirits, and the family favorite Candy Cane Lane.

Every ticket purchased helps further the League’s mission to improve lives in the Baton Rouge area. Visit the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s website for event details, ticket information, and ways to get involved this season.

