It’s #GivingTuesday and 225 GIVES. Make an impact for your local charity!

Our local nonprofits do incredible work all year long in our community and December 1 is a special day to give back and support them. We have partnered with 225 GIVES, an online fundraising program created by Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Capital Area United Way to help our local nonprofits raise money for essential services in our community. We encourage you to check out our local partners in our 2020-21 Giving Guide here and find a cause that speaks to your heart. Make a donation today and be a part of this community-wide campaign.