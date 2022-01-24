Feel your best: Two new wellness therapies you have to try [Sponsored]

Sponsored by The Covery

Working out and eating well is just the beginning of your wellness journey. COVID has underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system, demonstrating that the need for wellness is more than just eating and sleeping well and working out. Now you can give your body the support it needs.

The Covery offers immersive treatments never before offered in Baton Rouge that can help you feel your best. The company’s new concept emphasizes wellness, recovery and injury prevention with offerings like cryotherapy, IV infusion, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, NAD+, hydrafacials, compression therapy, lymphatic drainage, and much more.

The Covery and REGYMEN Fitness Co-Founder and Vice President of Construction & Logistics, Troy Archer, says, “The mind and the body need to restore. This is your time—no calls, no emails—the world does not exist. Stress will always tighten the soul, so you have to make time to recover.” Troy shares two new therapies that can help you improve your mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

GIVE YOURSELF AN IV BOOST

Life is filled with a variety of distractions and stressors. Most people walk around in a chronic state of mild dehydration, causing a reduction in energy levels and lowered mental clarity. If you live with anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, chronic muscle spasms, fibromyalgia or lack of sleep, IV infusion therapy might be able to provide relief.

The Covery has IV therapies that support and build immune system health, delivering vitamins and micronutrients that are not supplied in the necessary amounts in our regular diet. Basic IV’s are also used to prepare or recover from strenuous physical activity, like sports performance or heavy physical labor.

NAD, also known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme that powers metabolic processes and impacts a wide variety of systems including digestion, cognition and mental clarity, aging, and overall energy levels. It’s essential for the health of our internal organs and neurological systems. NAD therapy is most often used to recover from addiction, some kinds of surgery or medical treatments like chemotherapy and other illnesses or injuries that have taxed the body’s ability to catch up and recover. NAD increases your body’s levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation, and can improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. By upping the amount of NAD in your body, you can feel younger, sharper and healthier.

The Covery can administer an immune-boosting NAD+ IV that provides you with the fluid and vitamins your body needs to function properly. To speak with an IV infusion therapist, call 225.256.7319.

INVIGORATE AND RECOVER WITH CRYOTHERAPY

The Covery provides cryotherapy care to those who want to improve their energy, metabolism, immunity and mobility. Cryotherapy has been linked to stimulating the vagus nerve, which is essentially the captain of your inner nerve center, reducing the mental and physical impact of anxiety and fatigue, as well as helping with pain management.

Whole-body cryotherapy is exposing your whole body to “cold” therapy. The goal is to expose as much skin as possible to temperatures of -166F or below for a short period of time (2-3 minutes) to create a drop in the external skin temperature of 30-40 degrees. This rapid drop triggers a unique beneficial process for the body, sending your blood rushing from your extremities to your core.

Besides the recovery benefits, cryotherapy has also been known to reduce inflammation, alleviate muscle spasms, and increase metabolism.

Cryo-bonus: When you complete a session of cryotherapy, it increases the production of the “fight or flight” hormonal response; triggering an increased level of energy, well-being, and happiness.

