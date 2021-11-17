Fall Facials: Now is the perfect time to try these procedures [Sponsored]

Sponsored by The Dermatology Clinic

Winter is for warm drinks, cozy blankets, books, and time with loved ones. We spend less time outside, less time in the sunshine, and more time covering our bodies in that fun, winter fashion. While the winter months seem to drag on, the gray season provides us with the opportunity to prep for the months ahead.

As we settle into cooler weather, it’s the perfect time to do a handful of beauty treatments that most experts say to put off until this time of year. There are several reasons for doing these treatments during the fall months versus summer months, like more flexibility in terms of scheduling for recovery. Taking a proactive approach to good skin care along with some regular annual treatments can help you avoid major plastic surgery down the road.

While there’s no wrong time to enhance your appearance, there are several factors that make fall and winter the optimal time to undergo cosmetic procedures. If you’re thinking about refreshing your appearance, from facelifts to laser resurfacing, here are the best procedures to schedule during the winter season.

The world’s first hybrid fractional laser, the Halo Laser treatment uses a dual-wave technology for powerful results that enhance the production of elastin and collagen in the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Procedures like Halo Laser should almost always be performed during the fall and winter months when you can take time out of the elements. Halo is also an effective treatment to help reduce the appearance of sun damage, scars, and uneven skin texture. The treatment lasts approximately 45 minutes to an hour, and the patient may feel a warm tingling sensation in the treated area. In the days following the treatment, the skin will start to peel, revealing smooth and refreshed skin in four to five days.

Try the Laser Trifecta. This is a major resurfacing, performed by a dermatologist. The Dermatology Clinic incorporates the Forever Young BBL, MicroLaser Peel, and the Laser Resurfacing ProFractional in one treatment. It incorporates the three laser treatments to address pigmentation issues, improve skin texture, and stimulate collagen remodeling. This requires about two weeks of recovery downtime afterward.

Morpheus8 Fractional Rejuvenation is a new treatment using radio-frequency fractional treatments that stimulate important building blocks to create healthier, younger looking skin on both the face and body. The Morpheus8 device combines microneedling with radio frequency technology for fractional resurfacing that stimulates collagen production. By targeting the deeper layers of the skin, the building blocks reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process. There is little to no damage to the dermis and the procedure provides an extremely uniform effect. Morpheus8 can be used on any areas that can benefit from sub-dermal renewal. Areas of the face and body that exhibit wrinkles, discoloration or acne scarring are suitable for treatment. The most commonly treated areas include the face and neck, as well as the abdomen which is beneficial for tightening loose skin with underlying fatty tissue. Click here to learn more about the Dermatology Clinic’s cosmetic dermatology services.

This is also the perfect time to schedule those body contouring treatments like CoolSculpting. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive procedure that breaks down fat cells just beneath the skin. Approved to treat the abdomen, thighs, flanks and under that loose chin area, each treatment is fully customized to your specific body type. The Dermatology Clinic offers customized treatment packages, click here to learn more and schedule an appointment.

Schedule a consultation with a dermatologist or aesthetician today at the Dermatology Clinic. Visit thedermatologyclinic.com or call 225.416.5109