The Beauty Break: Resurface with minimal downtime, sponsored by Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics

Unlike full field resurfacing, which removes the entire surface area of a treatment site, we have access to facial resurfacing treatments that ablate narrow-diameter channels into the skin, covering a fraction of the total treatment area.

This action initiates the body’s wound healing response while leaving the surrounding tissue intact for rapid healing. The benefits of facial resurfacing include increased patient comfort, shorter healing time, and tunable results that can range from subtle to dramatic. Click here to learn more.