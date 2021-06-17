Create Your Own Backyard Retreat: Mid-Century River House [Sponsored]

Sponsored by CARBO Landscape Architecture

With limited time to travel over the last 18 months, many people are considering different ways to make their homes feel more like an escape. Regardless of the size, every space has the potential to be a source of relaxation and refuge. Planning with a professional can transform your outdoor space into a functional, cohesive retreat for your family and guests.

CARBO Landscape Architecture is committed to the idea that simplicity is the essence of great design. For 25 years, CARBO has cultivated an extensive portfolio of residential gardens that interpret classic traditions for contemporary living throughout the Southeast.

It’s never too early, and never too late. Whether you are building a new home or re-imagining the space you have, CARBO shares some tips to help you plan thoughtfully. CARBO’s Mid-Century River House project highlights the elements many residential clients request to improve their at-home getaway.

Integrated Outdoor Living

• Note how seamlessly the architecture draws inspiration from the main residence.

• The outdoor kitchen is tucked away behind sliding panels, hidden from view when not in use.

• The layout allows for plenty of room around furniture and offers the flexibility to shift from quiet family nights to large outdoor gatherings.

Cohesive Aesthetics

• Pools are often placed too close to the home or outdoor living space, creating a feeling of congestion. Providing open lawn between the elements give the space a sense of visual relief.

• The sleek linear fire pit can be switched on in a moments notice with no smoke.

Tranquil Spaces

• Water features create interest and offer soothing sounds while the lush planting is low-maintenance and retains its beauty seasonally.

Visit carbo-la.com to explore CARBO’s gallery, spark your imagination, and connect with its award-winning team to create the serene, functional and timeless outdoor space you deserve.