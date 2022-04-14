The Beauty Break: Chemical peels—the key to radiance, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Looking for dramatic results? The Platinum Peel is your answer. When you hear “platinum,” you know it’s top of the line. This clinical-grade, 30-minute micropeel targets acne, rough texture, uneven skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, hyperpigmentation, and imperfections. These peels may be repeated every four weeks, and you can see the best results in a series of three to six treatments. Learn more about our menu of effective, tailored peels to meet your skin goals.

