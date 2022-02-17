The Beauty Break: The difference between botox and dermal fillers, sponsored by Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics

Injectable facial rejuvenation is a fantastic way to target and erase skin imperfections. From wrinkle reduction to adding definition to the face, these injections can provide long-lasting results. But how can you know which type of injection is right for you? Let the doctors at The Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics of Louisiana help you differentiate between the two.

Dermal fillers are designed to help fill hollow or shallow areas of the face. This can be wrinkles, thinning lips, scars, or features that have lost volume with age. Botox is injected into a wrinkle to paralyze the muscles beneath it. By limiting the movement beneath the skin, the skin above is less likely to move and crease. This effectively softens or even completely erases the appearance of facial lines and wrinkles.

