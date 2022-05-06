Body contouring vs. lipo: Which could be right for you? [Sponsored]

Sponsored by the Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center

Back in the day, there were very few options to get rid of stubborn excess fat. In recent years, nonsurgical or minimally invasive alternatives to liposuction have been gaining popularity as these treatments typically do not require an incision or anesthesia, and they often come with less downtime.

What’s the difference?

Liposuction, or lipo, is a surgical fat removal procedure first made popular in the 1980s. It’s safe and it effectively, and permanently reduces fat and refines the body’s contours. Lipo is an option and could be recommended by your physician, but it’s a more drastic and invasive measure that requires anesthesia and downtime.

Lipo is particularly effective at removing fat in the legs, abdomen, back, arms, face, and neck. While it may provide more dramatic results than other noninvasive fat reduction procedures, it has a longer recovery period (up to six weeks) and typically costs more than its nonsurgical counterparts.

Body contouring, on the other hand, can help eliminate fat and tighten loose skin. These nonsurgical options are ideal for a quick fix to prepare for swimsuit season.

Contour trouble spots and have a body you love

The Dermatology Clinic offers many non-invasive procedures that can shape and tone your body to look as young as you feel. Your best bet for great results with little to no downtime are Coolsculpting and Morpheus8.

Coolsculpting to reduce

A non-invasive procedure that helps to get rid of stubborn fat, Coolsculpting is perfect for a person who eats well and exercises but still has stubborn fat pockets on the stomach, arms, lower back or thighs.

Coolsculpting freezes fat cells to help give you a tighter, more toned figure with little to no downtime. For many years, this has been the most popular fat reduction procedure and is proven to work.

Morpheus8 to tighten

The Dermatology Clinic is one of the only facilities in Baton Rouge currently offering Morpheus8, one of the newest anti-aging treatments on the market. It works similar to microneedling, but rather than simply prick the skin, this device also incorporates radiofrequency, which adds heat to promote the production of collagen and elastin at a much greater level than traditional microneedling.

The Morpheus8 treatment allows for more dramatic results at a much faster rate and may reduce the need for follow-up sessions. Morpheus 8 can be used anywhere on the body to tighten skin and minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scarring. The whole procedure—numbing and preparations included—takes a little more than two hours.

Most patients notice a hot sensation immediately after the treatment that begins to improve after a few hours. Expect mild to moderate redness in the treatment area for up to 14 days. Use gentle skin care for 14 days. Avoid sun exposure and vigorous exercise for 10 days.

The doctors at the Dermatology Clinic utilize the latest cutting-edge technology and treatment options in their full-service clinic, ensuring their patients see the best possible results. Click here to schedule a consultation and get the most advanced skin care in Baton Rouge.