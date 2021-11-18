Blissful, Not Boring: Designer tips to incorporate neutrals at home [Sponsored]

Sponsored by Greige Home Interiors

Neutral colors are far from boring. In fact, these versatile tones create the perfect canvas for any room. By incorporating a few softer tones, a home becomes more welcoming and calming. Neutrals work with any interior design style without stealing focus from important design elements in the space. There are some tricks to incorporating neutral tones in your interior design, and Ryan Jordan of Greige Home Interiors shares a few.

For more than a decade, Greige Home Interiors has provided the finest in luxury home furnishings on the Northshore and greater New Orleans area. At Greige, Ryan and his team of designers can help you find handcrafted furniture, rare antiques, lighting and accents to complement any room.

3 Ways to Embrace Neutrals

It’s all about the style you bring into the room. Ryan and his design experts will work with you to create a space that truly expresses your style.

1. Like a little black dress, neutrals are timeless.

Neutrals endure with a classic appeal that stands the test of time as other color trends come and go. The soothing palette can shift with the seasons and stay feeling fresh and inviting. “This holiday season, try switching your cushions to soft reds and muted greens,” Ryan says. “You could also use baby blues, whites, silvers, or layer various shades of a single color.”

2. Neutrals make the details pop.

When decorating with neutrals, bring in as much texture as possible. Texture creates interest and layers. Selecting different textures in fabrics also adds depth and visual interest even if every piece is a neutral tone. Ryan says this allows the lines of your furniture and architectural details to be seen and appreciated.

3. Flawless versatility with color pairings.

The easiest way to add color is with cushions or throws, and lampshades or accessory pieces like footstools or side tables. What you choose largely depends on how warm your room feels already. “If the space needs cooling down,” Ryan says, “coordinate neutrals with pale blues and greens; if it needs a little warmth, spice shades work beautifully.”

Keep in mind, changes don't have to happen all at once. That's the beauty of decorating with neutrals. They go with everything.