The Beauty Break: Eliminate unwanted fat in just 3 treatments, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

UltraShape targets and destroys the stubborn, subcutaneous fat resistant to diet and exercise. The treatment is approved for stomach, love handles and thighs. It’s non-surgical and completely free of anesthetics or incisions. Unlike other fat-reduction procedures that use heat or freeze fat, UltraShape is virtually painless and leaves no unwanted signs of treatment, which means you can head right back to your normal activities. UltraShape is confirmed to reduce 32 percent of fat compared to CoolSculpting’s 24 percent. Click here to learn more.

