The Beauty Break: Restore your feminine wellness, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Many women are hesitant to discuss their vaginal health due to self-consciousness and anxiety. At the Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics of Louisiana, your comfort is our priority, so we provide a private, comfortable setting for you to discuss your concerns and receive treatments. Loss of vaginal tone is extremely common for women after childbirth or due to aging. With treatments such as the CO2RE INTIMA we can tighten, strengthen, and regenerate collagen and stimulation to targeted areas. Learn more.

