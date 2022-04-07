The Beauty Break: Reduce the appearance of cellulite without surgery! sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Are you self-conscious about the lumpy, bumpy appearance of cellulite? Restore confidence in your skin with the VelaShape III system for non-invasive body contouring. This advanced system powerfully combines infrared light and bipolar radio frequency energy to deliver clinically proven results without any healing or downtime. This system can target multiple areas of the body: arms, abdomen, buttocks, thighs, flanks, etc. Learn more about how Velashape III can work for you!