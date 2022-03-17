The Beauty Break: Hair therapy to regain your confidence, sponsored by Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Whether it’s hormones, postpartum, or the realization that your husband’s hair is thinning, PRP therapy could be the answer. This proactive option is a non-surgical therapy for male and female patients experiencing hair loss. Hair follicles survive on the nutrition they get from the blood supply. Administering platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to damaged hair follicles amplifies the body’s naturally occurring wound-healing mechanism. Learn more about how PRP works and if you are a good candidate.

