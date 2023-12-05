Advice with Ally: Merry, bright, and get your mind right, sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center | By Sponsored Content -

Mental health is particularly at risk during the holiday season. With increased time commitments, financial strain, family gatherings, and work deadlines, it makes sense that levels of stress, anxiety, and depression skyrocket.

One way that we challenge clients to prioritize mental health during this season is to have them set an intention. Choose a word that will help guide your holiday season: family, health, balance, happiness, peace, connection, tradition…these are just a few you could choose from!

By setting an intention for the holiday season, you are in a sense prioritizing how you want to spend your time, money, and energy. Let your chosen word or intention guide you as you navigate the holidays this year.

