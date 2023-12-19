Merry, Bright and Get Your Mind Right: Declutter your brain, sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center

|
By
-

Decorations, gifts, gift wrap, parties, meals, guests…our homes can get chaotic during the holiday season. Did you know that much like a cluttered space, your mind can become cluttered as well? Here, the experts at Refinery Counseling Center share a few ways to de-clutter your mind so you can enjoy the holiday season:

  1. Organize your space: Our environments have a direct impact on our mental health. If you want to feel more settled, take a look around your home and/or office.
  2. Utilize your systems: Our brains crave order and structure, so finding some simple routines during the season can help decrease stress. Whether it’s following a daily rhythm, time-blocking your errands, or even some simple meal-prepping, there are many simple ways to better structure your days.
  3. Practice the skill of “brain dumping”: Brain dumping is a simple journaling strategy where you set a timer for 3-5 minutes and jot down everything that comes to mind. This can help you get all of your thoughts on paper, so you can then organize and prioritize them.

Refinery Counseling Center is a boutique mental health counseling center specializing in individual, couple, and family counseling.

