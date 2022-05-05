3 treatments to tone your skin and make you feel radiant this spring [Sponsored]

Sponsored by The Covery

You love your body. You feed it more nourishing foods, exercise and care for your skin. That’s why it’s so frustrating to look in the mirror and still see those orange peel dimples on your thighs and rear. Now for the good news: You don’t have to wait for your body to catch up with your good intentions.

The Covery shares three non-invasive treatments to help you speed up the results and slip into shorts with confidence.

Short cut to smooth and toned: Cryoskin Cellulite Reduction

Actually reduce body fat without anesthesia, stitches, or discomfort. Cryoskin is a new way to target stubborn fat without surgery, and it’s available in Baton Rouge at the Covery.

Cryoskin uses a wand, gliding over the exact trouble areas, to give you and your tech 100% control in targeting the stubborn fatty spots. Here’s how it works:

— With a massage technique, the treatment starts with heat to loosen up the fat cells. It feels like a relaxing warm stone massage.

— Next, the temperature decreases to -8° C to destroy those cells. It’s a bit like an ice cube gliding over your skin.

— You’ll finish off with another heated massage to help eliminate the fat cells and send them to your lymphatic drainage system to be flushed out of your body. This mimics the body’s natural process of apoptosis, or normal death of a cell.

Typically, some results will be noticeable after the first session, but it gets better. Your results will be even more apparent a week or two later. Click here to learn more and schedule a consultation.

A machine that does the reps for you: EmShape Body Contouring

EmShape is great for treating the abs, buns, arms, legs and love handles. This invigorating treatment puts your body in supramaximal contractions by using electromagnetic energy.

EmShape induces 30,000 supramaximal muscle contractions, comparable to 30,000 full crunches or squats in 1 session. The muscle tissue goes through a deep remodeling of its inner structure. This results in muscle building and fat burning. The fat cells die and get flushed out of your system naturally.

This treatment is often utilized to lose postpartum weight, build six packs, and lift the buttocks. Since it is non-invasive, there is no downtime. There might be some soreness but you’ll still be able to keep up with your work, lifestyle or sporting requirements. Schedule a consultation at the Covery, and find out if EmShape could work for you.

Get a metabolic boost with a lymphatic massage: Ballancer®Pro

The Ballancer®Pro takes a unique approach to weight loss and body sculpting, triggering the body’s natural processes to shed weight and excess fluid in a simple, enjoyable treatment.

This FDA-cleared technology goes way beyond other compression therapy systems. Ballancer®Pro uses its patented Pre-Therapy® cycle to deliver a preparatory massage near the core of the body. Its gentle, relaxing massage drains the lymph nodes that are generally filled with fluid first, and paves the way for an enhanced circulation of lymph.

As it progresses, the compression moves from the extremities up into the thoracic area. This helps make the body function as it should, increasing circulation, reducing stress and increasing your metabolism. Click here to schedule.

Evolve your self-care journey. The Covery offers immersive treatments never before offered in Baton Rouge that can help you feel your best. The company’s new concept emphasizes wellness, recovery and injury prevention with offerings like cryotherapy, IV infusion, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, NAD+, hydrafacials, compression therapy, lymphatic drainage, and much more.Visit thecovery.com to learn more and take the next step to loving your body.