These are the homes you loved most in our pages this year

Daydreaming of homes near and far is a guilty pleasure of ours. Constantly sending links with captions like “But look at this bathroom!” and “Are you kidding me with this kitchen?” occupies a good chunk of our time. And with the end of the year so near, we’re reminiscing on inRegister’s interior design stories from the past 12 months.

To celebrate once more, we’ve compiled a list of the most-viewed homes stories to inspire this same guilty pleasure in you.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

Color made a big comeback in this home designed by Sara Brignac of Workshop 31 Twelve. Inspired by the vibrancy of New Orleans and art collected from places like Italy, India and Belize, the airy interiors combine personality and pep in a palette that still speaks to family-friendly refinement.

Not everything about a Baton Rouge home needs to limit itself to Southern tradition, especially when the homeowners hail from more northern climes. In this local abode designed by Rachel Cannon, Cape Cod served as as aesthetic inspiration, leaning into light blues and whites without sacrificing the warmth of darker wooden details.