Room tour: A wine room with all the bells and whistles

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| HOMES
While small, the wine room is centrally located and adds to the entertaining potential of the home. Photos by Sara Essex Bradley.

“We knew in a house this size, we had to have a wine room,” Jewel Centanni, co-owner of Ivy Residential Concepts, notes of this space just off of the dining and formal living rooms in the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome. This wine room functions as more than just a temperature-controlled storage space but also a wet bar and tasting room, adding another layer to the home’s entertaining potential.

The marble flooring from the foyer is carried into the space, this time with a custom design by Jewel herself. Design touches including the green walls, painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Turning Leaf” with a custom finish hand-applied by Ivy J. Mabius, and a wallpapered ceiling in a faux tortoiseshell were chosen by Chad Graci of Graci Interiors in New Orleans.

“I knew I wanted chartreuse,” Graci explains. “I was inspired by my trip to Venice in the summer. I was moved by the way exotic finishes and materials all came together there.”

A Cole & Sons wallpaper border and a 1940s Maurice Dufresne chandelier with an alabaster bowl finish off the space. And, of course, the room wouldn’t be complete without a full stock of wine from Martin Wine & Spirits.

“I think that the unexpected spaces bring out more creativity,” Graci says. “One must rely not just on what is in the space, but how the materials all come together.”

“I loved the location of the wine room in that it can be seen from two of the major rooms and one has to peek inside on your way to almost any point in the house,” Graci notes. The chartreuse on the walls ties into the green that used on the walls of the dining room. However, touches like the tortoise ceiling and Maurice Dufresne chandelier give the space a moody, more masculine feel.