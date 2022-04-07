Room tour: A wine room with all the bells and whistles

“We knew in a house this size, we had to have a wine room,” Jewel Centanni, co-owner of Ivy Residential Concepts, notes of this space just off of the dining and formal living rooms in the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome. This wine room functions as more than just a temperature-controlled storage space but also a wet bar and tasting room, adding another layer to the home’s entertaining potential.

The marble flooring from the foyer is carried into the space, this time with a custom design by Jewel herself. Design touches including the green walls, painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Turning Leaf” with a custom finish hand-applied by Ivy J. Mabius, and a wallpapered ceiling in a faux tortoiseshell were chosen by Chad Graci of Graci Interiors in New Orleans.

“I knew I wanted chartreuse,” Graci explains. “I was inspired by my trip to Venice in the summer. I was moved by the way exotic finishes and materials all came together there.”

A Cole & Sons wallpaper border and a 1940s Maurice Dufresne chandelier with an alabaster bowl finish off the space. And, of course, the room wouldn’t be complete without a full stock of wine from Martin Wine & Spirits.

“I think that the unexpected spaces bring out more creativity,” Graci says. “One must rely not just on what is in the space, but how the materials all come together.”