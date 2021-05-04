Stay out of the rain and tour these three unique homes in the pages of our new May issue

We often catch glimpses of charming homes while rolling along the roads of Baton Rouge, only to have them fade away too soon in our rearview mirrors. Fortunately, inRegister gets the go-ahead to stop the wheels and step inside, taking you with us on a tour of some of the most unique residential spaces our city has to offer. Whether it be a French chateau-style residence or a 1950s cottage, there’s sure to be something to strike one’s fancy. Keep on scrolling to see the three homes featured in the new May issue of inRegister.

Jill Chuilli knew what she wanted when she and her husband Mack decided to build their dream home, enlisting the help of Hollingsworth Design and Haddad Construction Co. to make it happen. With a French chateau style draped over every detail—from an exterior of black windows and smooth white stucco to an interior brightened by white marble countertops and heirloom-worthy chandeliers—the Valhalla neighborhood home takes on all the classic touches of European sophistication while retaining its owners’ contemporary vision. Read all about it here.

Leave it to the Garden District, one of Baton Rouge’s oldest residential neighborhoods, to welcome a bit of mismatched style to its lush and leafy lots. In Laura Rolan’s antiques-laden Roseland Terrace cottage, creative curation is the name of the game, with original paintings, repurposed mail station desks and eye-catching wallpaper (among so many other details you won’t find in any other house) working together to create something of a garden in its own right, fresh and perennial. Read the full story on this home here.

With the principle of using quality materials embedded in Wade Thibodeaux at an early age, it was important to him and his wife Cara to reflect that in their University Club Plantation home’s design, while still showcasing each other’s personal penchants. For Wade, that was in the form of salvaged materials, and for Cara, a clean and airy space. Rustic wood beams in a high-ceilinged kitchen create an ideal combo of old and new, stately and stylish, as do the pops of pattern in the otherwise neutral living spaces. Find out all the details in our story here.

Pick up a copy of the May 2021 issue of inRegister on newsstands now for these and many more stories on local homes and gardens.