From the June issue: Old is made new in a Jefferson Highway home

A dining room infused with 1940s glamour. A master bathroom inspired by the sophisticated style of the Ritz Carlton. The Peré home is more than it seems from its understated exterior. Believed to be the former site of the 1930s Italian Country Club, the Jefferson Highway house has been reimagined with the help of designer Ty Larkins to create a bold and beautiful forever home that is anything but conventional.

“We wanted each room in our house to have meaning,” says Dom Peré. “The smaller and the more boutique the better. We love boutique hotels and we want every inch of our space to feel unique.”

Since Dom and his wife Ashley spent years traveling abroad, the two brought inspiration from far and wide. Pairing their worldly influences with Larkins’ inclination for reviving classic styles, the product is a home that celebrates the past in a fresh and modern way.

See all the spaces and read more about how the Perés' home came together here.