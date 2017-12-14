Decor of Christmases past: Holiday homes from the ‘inRegister’ archives

Perry Como’s “There’s No Place like Home for the Holidays” didn’t become an instant classic because of its innovation. The very smell of fresh pine evokes a desire to curl up by the fireplace or to join Mom in the kitchen to prepare the holiday meal. Home and family are the main underlying characters of every one of our favorite Christmas stories and memories.
Inside each home and within each family live unique celebrations of the special season. Continuing those traditions, year after year, and also creating new ones–this is what brings us home for the holidays. Reminiscing on the origins of each ornament while decorating the tree, arranging the holiday china perfectly, or setting up the heirloom nativity set: the way Christmas is brought into a home sets the tone for each individual family’s indulgence in holiday nostalgia.
Over the years, inRegister has enjoyed the privilege of sneaking peeks into the traditions living inside Baton Rouge homes at Christmastime. This week we’ve chosen to indulge in that nostalgia a little and look back on some of our favorite holiday decor traditions.
Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at these cozy scenes. To read the full stories of these holiday homes, check out these stories from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. And for this year’s festive feature, check out this story from the December 2017 issue, on newsstands now.
- Mia James' 2012 holiday display keyed into her casual approach to elegance. Photo by Don Kadair.
- The James home also featured approximately 25 miniature Christmas trees. Photo by Don Kadair.
- The arrival of the Smith family's flocked tree signaled the start of the holiday season for both Jason and Alayna as well as their sons Mikey and Ryan. Photo by Melissa Oivanki
- The West Feliciana home of Martha and Dwight Singer was filled with cozy Western charm in the holiday season of 2016. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Singers' home also featured a small "cowboy tree" adorned with ornaments from the couple's travels west. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- In preparation for their daughter's 2014 wedding,Dee and Steve Keller opted for a clean and neutral palette for Christmas decorations. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Singer home would not be ready for Santa Claus' visit without special stockings for the family dogs hanging above the fireplace. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Fresh greenery covered the many surfaces of the Singers' country home in 2016. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Smith family employed Colleen Waguespack to bring classic New Orleans style to their home through both interiors as well as holiday decor. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- In 2014, Kyler and John Selser drew on the traditional elements of their older home to create a timeless holiday look. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Looking to employ holiday glimmer rather than bright reds, Alayna Smith looked to the talents of Colleen Waguespack and Sweet Dupuy in 2013. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- With a collection of nutcrackers, the Selsers contrasted their elegant decor with whimsical elements. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Berry details brought festive touches to the Singers' rustic decor. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- A pinecone wreath and manger scene completed the Selser family's classic holiday look. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The entryway to the Selser family's Walnut Hills home looked like something straight from "The Nutcracker" stage. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The glitter banner that adorned the entryway of Mia James' home has become a Christmas tradition, with years of wear and tear only adding to the simple greeting's charm. Photo by Don Kadair.
- The barn that housed the Singers' two horses, Stormy and Cowboy, was not without adornment in 2016. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The 1920s farm wagon that sat in Martha and Dwight Singer's backyard acted as guest lodging for the holidays. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Keller family's Colonial-style home was a sight during the holiday season with illuminated garlands and trees. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
