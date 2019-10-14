[Sponsored] The Colors of Fall: 5 Easy ways to make your home feel cozy

Sponsored by Stone and Cloth

The first cool weather of fall brings out the sweaters, boots and unmistakable magic of all things pumpkin spice. It’s time to update your home’s fall fashion accessories and give your spaces a cozier feel. Stone and Cloth shared some easy ways to get in the harvest spirit. Click here for more information or get inspired at the showrooms on Airline Highway and Lobdell Avenue.

Mums’ the word. Potted mums are an autumn staple, adding color to the porch or in the house. Snip a couple of blooms for a bud vase to delicately warm up a side table or powder room.

Cozy blankets tossed over the arm of your favorite chair or across the foot of the bed will instantly soften a space. Use blankets with different textures and colors for a visual variety.

Fabrics and pillows in deep velvets, rich greens, golden caramel and traditional plaids are a must.

Be brave and mix it up this season—rich tones and textures breathe new life into otherwise neutral spaces. Throw pillows that pull in the colors of autumn can shift a whole room’s seasonal vibe.

Centerpieces can be charming on your table all season long. Mix in ranunculus, dahlias, or even forage clippings from your yard to bring in the outdoors in a tasteful way.

Got gourds? Never underestimate the simple bounty of gourds. The colors, textures and long counter life makes them the perfect addition in a beautiful bowl or mixed into your centerpiece.

