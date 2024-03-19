The Good Stuff: Classic elegance and impeccable taste at Peregrin’s Home Store, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Peregrin’s Home Store at Perkins Rowe will celebrate its 13th anniversary in April. Store owners Joel and Carla Franklin expanded their 30-year floral and event business into a uniquely curated selection of home interiors, all locally owned. Peregrin’s Home Store is known for upscale, cutting-edge home accessories and interior decorating. With trends ranging from transitional to modern, it offers a variety of merchandise to create a current and updated look to your home. Exquisite art, lamps, and accessories that are unique and hand selected from around the globe can be found in-store right here at Perkins Rowe.