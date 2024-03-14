The Good Stuff: Finding the balance between timeless and trendy, sponsored by Thomas Building Company

Home trends fall into two categories: décor and architecture. While décor trends allow easy updates, architectural trends like arched doorways impact home value. Balancing timeless design and trends is crucial for enduring appeal.

Invest in quality materials such as wood and stone, providing lasting value and beauty. Stone, like quartz, maintains popularity across generations. Choose trendy items carefully, integrating them into timeless settings for longevity. Prioritize comfort and durability, favoring materials like hardwood, which has enduring charm.

Thomas Building Company offers expertise, helping transform ordinary homes into extraordinary spaces. Trends offer excitement and reinvention, while timeless features provide stability and lasting value. Embrace both during remodels for a home that stands the test of time.

