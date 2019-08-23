[Sponsored] The Hostess with the Mostest—Kitchens designed to entertain

Sponsored by

Hosting an inspired dinner party is no small feat and the best kitchen designs have adapted to help you host. People who love to entertain are especially connected to their kitchens. Every aspect of the space can be designed and built with functional custom details in mind. Designing for entertaining ease requires strategy and an eye for aesthetic appeal—fortunately Stone and Cloth has an amazing team to help plan, design and build smart spaces for the way we entertain. We checked in with Kelly Kirby and Shannon Anderson, specialists at Stone and Cloth, to find out what to consider when designing spaces to host memorable soirées.

Form and Function—Design elements that help keep the party going.

Surfaces: A kitchen designed for entertaining should maximize counter space with room for guests to visit while still allowing access to hors d’oeuvres. “The most popular countertop materials are marble, quartzite and quartz,” Shannon says, “It is important for the homeowner to think about their lifestyle and which surface best meets their needs.”

Lighting: Get creative with your lighting options and fixtures. Install a system that allows flexibility to set a mood for day or night gatherings. Make a statement with beautiful fixtures over an island where simple pendants would typically be used, as well as over tables and eating areas.

Open shelving: Open displays can provide space to switch up your decor seasonally or for the theme of the event you’re hosting. Open shelves and cabinets are also a great way to incorporate color into your design that can be changed up if your kitchen leans towards neutral tones. Consider painting the back of cabinets or the edges of shelves in a bold hue to give your kitchen entertainment space a pop of color.

Storage: A good hostess knows, serving dishes are often large and rarely stackable. Design cabinets to accommodate your dinner party supplies. A butler’s pantry can also help minimize counter-clutter like small appliances you won’t need during the event.

Beverage Space: Save on fridge space with a wine fridge near the kitchen. This allows guests to help themselves and keeps the traffic out of the cooking zone. “Wine rooms, butler’s pantries and wet bars are all suitable for the avid entertainer.” Kelly says, “Typically these areas are near the kitchen or dining room which is very beneficial to homeowners whether you’re serving cocktails or arranging food for an intimate gathering or large party.”

Seating: Mingling is the key to gatherings, so design your space with the flexibility to accommodate your guest list and manage the flow of party traffic. Stone and Cloth carries several seating options with gorgeous customizable fabrics that are both durable and versatile.