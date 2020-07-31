MarketWatch: Villas at White Oak, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Villas at White Oak, Baton Rouge

Villas at White Oak is an Alvarez Construction Company exclusively built community in Baton Rouge on George O’Neal Road.

Modern and contemporary meets traditional architecture with sleek gas lanterns and painted brick exteriors unique to all new floor plans. Walkable neighborhood with single entrance/exit, sidewalks, mailbox center, curb and gutter.

There are 39 homesites to choose from—some with water features and large extra deep backyards. Villas at White Oak is centrally located in south Baton Rouge convenient to O’Neal Lane and a major medical center, dining, and shopping. Homes starting at $279,000.

All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Homes in Villas at White Oak qualify for 100% financing through USDA Rural Development. Receive $5,000 in closing costs when using preferred lenders and title companies. (Restrictions Apply).

Back to School Special! Buyers receive two-inch mini blinds for all windows and a side-by-side refrigerator with a signed contract on a completed home during the month of August and close within 30 days.

