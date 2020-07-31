MarketWatch: Villas at White Oak, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Villas at White Oak, Baton Rouge
Villas at White Oak is an Alvarez Construction Company exclusively built community in Baton Rouge on George O’Neal Road.
Modern and contemporary meets traditional architecture with sleek gas lanterns and painted brick exteriors unique to all new floor plans. Walkable neighborhood with single entrance/exit, sidewalks, mailbox center, curb and gutter.
There are 39 homesites to choose from—some with water features and large extra deep backyards. Villas at White Oak is centrally located in south Baton Rouge convenient to O’Neal Lane and a major medical center, dining, and shopping. Homes starting at $279,000.
All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.
Homes in Villas at White Oak qualify for 100% financing through USDA Rural Development. Receive $5,000 in closing costs when using preferred lenders and title companies. (Restrictions Apply).
Back to School Special! Buyers receive two-inch mini blinds for all windows and a side-by-side refrigerator with a signed contract on a completed home during the month of August and close within 30 days.
.
VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]
- The Acacia plan is a single-story home offering open and spacious living areas with 12-foot high ceilings. This 1,922-square-foot home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with added office. Exclusive Cove crown molding is included.
- The Ash plan is a single story, 2,014-square-foot home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an added office. The home features adjacent living and dining areas perfect for entertaining and gatherings, and a secure entrance from an enclosed garage.
- The Aspen plan is a 2,104-square-foot single-story home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an added office. The living room opens to the dining area, with a wall of windows to the backyard. An optional patio extension available.
- The Balsam plan is a single-story, 1,914-square-foot home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and added office. The home features a gourmet kitchen with keeping area, chef's island, stainless steel smart appliances, and a walk-in pantry.
- The Cottonwood plan is a single-story, 1,995-square-foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a private primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom, dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, WC, and walk-in closet.
- The Hemlock plan is a 2,032-square-foot single story home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The plan offers options for wood floors and oversized ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. All counters are 3 cm stone granite.
- Villas at White Oak landscape entry details
- Villas at White Oak plat map
For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.
RE/MAX TOTAL
Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker
536 Warbler Crossing
Baton Rouge, LA
[225] 296-7811
AlvarezConstruction.com
[email protected]
Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.
Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!