MarketWatch: The Settlement on Shoe Creek, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

The Settlement on Shoe Creek, Central

Brand new, 150-acre traditional neighborhood development located on Sullivan/Central Thruway near the intersection of Wax Road in Central. This community will blend a mix of over 479 home sites, 250 apartments, 100 Assisted Living Units, numerous parks, and more than 150,000 square feet of commercial space. A Town Green with outdoor pavilion for concerts and outdoor events will be centrally located within the development. Price of homes begin at $230,000.

All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

